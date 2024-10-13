John Harbaugh abruptly leaves press conference to check on brother Jim
News traveled fast as Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh left the sidelines early in the team's matchup with the Denver Broncos. It is being reported that Harbaugh is dealing with an illness.
Harbaugh's brother, John, was in the middle of his postgame press conference when he received the news of his brother. The Ravens head coach quickly exited his presser duties for an update on his brother.
The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec explained:
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh goes to blue medical tent vs. Broncos
Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took over as interim head coach with Jim out.
Harbaugh returned to the sidelines later in the first quarter.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Why did Chargers decide to place players on IR but after bye week?
Justin Herbert injury status updated by insider before Chargers vs. Broncos
Jim Harbaugh has blunt response about Chargers' .500 start
Chargers OC Greg Roman promises new offensive wrinkles on the way
Chargers news: Injuries, Greg Roman shade, Manti Te'o goes off and more