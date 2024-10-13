Charger Report

John Harbaugh abruptly leaves press conference to check on brother Jim

Troubled news in Los Angeles causes John Harbaugh to exit post-game press duties.

Tyler Reed

News traveled fast as Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh left the sidelines early in the team's matchup with the Denver Broncos. It is being reported that Harbaugh is dealing with an illness.

Harbaugh's brother, John, was in the middle of his postgame press conference when he received the news of his brother. The Ravens head coach quickly exited his presser duties for an update on his brother.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec explained:

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took over as interim head coach with Jim out.

Harbaugh returned to the sidelines later in the first quarter.

