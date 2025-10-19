Charger Report

Chargers lose vs Colts: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 7

The Chargers dropped their third game in four weeks.

Andrew Parsaud

The Los Angeles Chargers weren't able to hang around with the Indianapolis Colts, dropping their third game of the season 38-24. It wasn't particularly close at first, with the Colts leading 30-10 at one point. Justin Herbert threw two interceptions in the first half but was able to come back with three touchdowns to close out the game.

Chargers vs. Dolphins Quick takeaways

Oronde Gadsden Coming Out Party

The Chargers had two 100-yard receivers on the day, one of them being rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II. Gadsden had seven catches for 164 yards and one touchdown in the loss.

Unable to Stop the Run

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor has looked like an early Offensive Player of the Year candidate. He showed it against the Chargers, rushing for 94 yards and three touchdowns on the day. The Chargers allowed over 100 yards on the ground in total against the Colts.

Allen Turned Back the Clock

As previously stated, the Chargers had two receivers break the 100-yard mark against the Colts. The other was veteran Keenan Allen, who had 11 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.


Chargers vs. Colts Top Stat

420: Herbert was able to have a 400+ passing yard game in this one.

Chargers vs. Colts Player of the Game

It's going to be Gadsden, as the Chargers seem to have found a gem at tight end.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden
Andrew Parsaud
