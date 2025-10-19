Chargers suffer injury bug, down to emergency options in front of Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers just can’t win when it comes to the injury bug, especially along the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert.
Case in point, on the Chargers’ first offensive drive of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, Austin Deculus went down with a serious-looking injury at left tackle. Foster Sarell replaced him on Herbert’s blind side.
For those keeping track, Deculus is the guy who joined the Chargers via trade right at the start of the season and has been thrust into a starting role with Joe Alt out for an unknown amount of time.
Normally, when Alt is out, Trey Pipkins might be able to kick over to left tackle. But he’s been starting at right tackle in place of Rashawn Slater and…is also hurt, unable to play this week.
Speaking of just joining the team, Bobby Hart currently starts at right tackle and he signed with the squad just one week ago before getting that job.
Sarell, by the way, is more of guard. The only other player on the active roster capable of getting snaps at either of the tackle spots right now is hybrid backup Jamaree Salyer. Otherwise, the Chargers would have to throw starting right guard Mekhi Becton to one of the tackle spots.
