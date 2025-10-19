Chargers sit notable rookies on Week 7 inactives list vs. Colts
Facing a key AFC battle with important playoff seeding up for grabs against the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Chargers made some key roster moves before kickoff and announced inactives.
Other than the expected stuff on the inactives list, the Chargers sat rookie pass-rusher Kyle Kennard and rookie wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
Here’s a quick rundown of the inactives for the Chargers before kickoff against the Colts.
Chargers announce inactives list
- DB Elijah Molden
- LB Troy Dye
- CB Nikko Reed
- OLB Kyle Kennard
- T Joe Alt
- G/T Trey Pipkins III
- WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
What Chargers roster moves, inactives mean
The Chargers will again roll with backup offensive tackles with Joe Alt out at left tackle and Trey Pipkins out on the right side. Derwin James is good to go at safety despite his injury, which is good with Elijah Molden hurt. Khalil Mack makes his big return earlier than most probably would have guessed, too, boosting the pass-rush alongside the Odafe Oweh, the former first-rounder they just added via trade last week. Lambert-Smith sitting on inactives is a sign Quentin Johnston is doing just fine on his own injury. And Kennard sitting is a nod to Mack, with the coaching staff expressing confidence in Bud Dupree, too.
