Chargers getting destroyed on field by Colts and on social media by uniform haters
During a disastrous first half at SoFi this Sunday afternoon it's difficult to decide which is worse: The Los Angeles Chargers' play or their uniforms?
With a nod to their history, the Chargers decided to dress the stadium and their players in a vintage look the next two weeks. Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, that means an all-gold fashion with matching jerseys and pants.
While players seemed to like the "Charger Power" garish-gold uniforms worn when quarterback Dan Fouts set records at old Jack Murphy Stadium, fan reaction has been brutally negative.
MORE: Chargers unveiling bold 'retro' vibe with uniforms, stadium in next 2 home games
"If you're going to do gold, the way we did it with all gold, it looks amazing," says Pro Bowl safety Derwin James, Jr. "It's a great alternate."
The look, however, is jarring. Like a highlighter and a wedge of cheddar cheese had a baby.
CBS' announcing team has certainly taken notice of the look. Play-by-play voice Ian Eagle said "their uniforms are the same color as the penalty flags."
Added analyst J.J. Watt, "I'm getting a definite Savannah Bananas' feel." That's a nod to the comedic baseball team that also wears all-gold uniforms.
MORE: Chargers' fantasy football breakouts urged as must-add to lineups for Week 7
Juxtaposed against the Colts' clean, all-white look, the visual at SoFi is of dog-pee-in-the-snow.
On social media, fans are pulling no punches at their distaste for the uniforms.
Said one commentor, "These are cursed uniforms."
Added another, "We're losing because of these dumb-ass uniforms."
The Chargers would probably look better in gold if they weren't being manhandled by the 5-1 Colts. The Bolts trail 23-3 at halftime.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers say goodbye to former popular UDFA while activating Mack, Perryman
Chargers latest injury news hints RB room takes yet another hit
Chargers wildly shoved aside for Chiefs in playoff projections
Chargers accused of 'hanging on by thread' in Week 7 power rankings
Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets more bad o-line news before Week 7