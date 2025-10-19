Charger Report

Chargers getting destroyed on field by Colts and on social media by uniform haters

The Los Angeles Chargers' retro all-gold uniforms are being panned by everyone from CBS announcers to social media critics.

Richie Whitt

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

During a disastrous first half at SoFi this Sunday afternoon it's difficult to decide which is worse: The Los Angeles Chargers' play or their uniforms?

With a nod to their history, the Chargers decided to dress the stadium and their players in a vintage look the next two weeks. Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, that means an all-gold fashion with matching jerseys and pants.

While players seemed to like the "Charger Power" garish-gold uniforms worn when quarterback Dan Fouts set records at old Jack Murphy Stadium, fan reaction has been brutally negative.

MORE: Chargers unveiling bold 'retro' vibe with uniforms, stadium in next 2 home games

"If you're going to do gold, the way we did it with all gold, it looks amazing," says Pro Bowl safety Derwin James, Jr. "It's a great alternate."

The look, however, is jarring. Like a highlighter and a wedge of cheddar cheese had a baby.

CBS' announcing team has certainly taken notice of the look. Play-by-play voice Ian Eagle said "their uniforms are the same color as the penalty flags."

Added analyst J.J. Watt, "I'm getting a definite Savannah Bananas' feel." That's a nod to the comedic baseball team that also wears all-gold uniforms.

MORE: Chargers' fantasy football breakouts urged as must-add to lineups for Week 7

Juxtaposed against the Colts' clean, all-white look, the visual at SoFi is of dog-pee-in-the-snow.

On social media, fans are pulling no punches at their distaste for the uniforms.

Said one commentor, "These are cursed uniforms."

Added another, "We're losing because of these dumb-ass uniforms."

The Chargers would probably look better in gold if they weren't being manhandled by the 5-1 Colts. The Bolts trail 23-3 at halftime.

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers say goodbye to former popular UDFA while activating Mack, Perryman

Chargers latest injury news hints RB room takes yet another hit

Chargers wildly shoved aside for Chiefs in playoff projections

Chargers accused of 'hanging on by thread' in Week 7 power rankings

Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets more bad o-line news before Week 7

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News