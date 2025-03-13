Chargers named ‘best fit’ for All-Pro free agent WR
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a mixed bag in NFL free agency this offseason. They were able to sign cornerback Donte Jackson and running back Najee Harris, but lost a bidding war for tight end Evan Engram.
They’ve also seen some key players leave, including Joey Bosa and Josh Palmer — who both signed with the Buffalo Bills.
Palmer’s exit has left them thin at wide receiver with very little depth behind Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. That’s why the Chargers are seen as a top landing spot for veterans such as Stefon Diggs.
A two-time All-Pro, Diggs led the NFL in receptions and yards in 2020 while playing for Buffalo. He was traded to the Houston Texans in 2024 and recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards with three touchdowns in eight games. A torn ACL forced him to the IR and he’s now looking for a new home.
USA Today’s Nick Brinkerhoff believes L.A. is the perfect landing spot after they struck out on Davante Adams and DK Metcalf.
”Los Angeles has over $84 million in cap space currently, the second-most in the league, per OverTheCap. It can easily add the four-time Pro Bowler and then spend a pick on another receiver at the draft, making Hollywood a prime landing spot for Diggs.” — Brinkerhoff, USA Today
Diggs isn’t likely to command the salary he’s used to following the injury but will likely get a decent sized one-year deal. Los Angeles has the space and it’s easy to see his addition helping Justin Herbert and the rest of the offense.
