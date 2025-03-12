Chargers still predicted to sign veteran wide receiver

Charger Report

The Los Angeles Chargers are still in the market to add a wide receiver this offseason. One writer believes the team will land a potential star receiver.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper turns up field after making a catch in the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers found their starting running back for next season as the team has agreed to a deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Harris will be a massive boost to the offense, as the former Steelers star has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each season he has been in the NFL.

Now, the franchise needs to shift its focus to adding a wide receiver before NFL free agency is complete to bolster up a unit that will be led by Ladd McConkey.

Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut believes the Chargers are a perfect fit for a veteran receiver looking to play for a contender.

"The Los Angeles Chargers probably never wanted to sacrifice the draft capital and cap space needed to land DK Metcalf. As for Davante Adams, he just seemed to prefer what the Los Angeles Rams had to offer better. Fortunately, Amari Cooper is still available. He wasn’t productive after being traded to the Buffalo Bills – 297 receiving yards in 8 games – and he is entering his age-31 season," wrote Johnson when explaining why the Chargers should go after Amari Cooper.

Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills last season after starting the year with the Cleveland Browns. Cooper could be the perfect veteran presence to bring up the young Chargers wide receiving unit.

Amari Coope
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

