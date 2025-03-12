Chargers still predicted to sign veteran wide receiver
The Los Angeles Chargers found their starting running back for next season as the team has agreed to a deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.
Harris will be a massive boost to the offense, as the former Steelers star has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each season he has been in the NFL.
Now, the franchise needs to shift its focus to adding a wide receiver before NFL free agency is complete to bolster up a unit that will be led by Ladd McConkey.
RELATED: Najee Harris contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed
Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut believes the Chargers are a perfect fit for a veteran receiver looking to play for a contender.
"The Los Angeles Chargers probably never wanted to sacrifice the draft capital and cap space needed to land DK Metcalf. As for Davante Adams, he just seemed to prefer what the Los Angeles Rams had to offer better. Fortunately, Amari Cooper is still available. He wasn’t productive after being traded to the Buffalo Bills – 297 receiving yards in 8 games – and he is entering his age-31 season," wrote Johnson when explaining why the Chargers should go after Amari Cooper.
Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills last season after starting the year with the Cleveland Browns. Cooper could be the perfect veteran presence to bring up the young Chargers wide receiving unit.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Najee Harris shouldn't rule out J.K. Dobbins returning to Chargers
Chargers get mid grade for underwhelming running back addition
Chargers urged to make one crucial move after Najee Harris deal
Chargers' Bradley Bozeman contract isn't nearly as bad as it seemed
Chargers getting raked across the coals for early NFL free agency moves