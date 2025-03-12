Najee Harris perfectly suited to end surprising Chargers streak
The ground game certainly made a comeback around the National Football League in 2024. The Philadelphia Eagles got a historic year from newcomer Saquon Barkley, while Derrick Henry came up huge for the Baltimore Ravens. There were 116 regular-season performances where a player ran for at least 100 yards, the most in the league since 2012 (123), and eight more in the postseason—three by Barkley.
All told, a total of 16 players ran for at least 1,000 yards this past season. That milestone has been somewhat diminished over the last 30-plus years as the NFL teams went from playing 14 to 16 games in 1978, and then 17 games in 2021. Nonetheless, it’s a number that certainly draws some attention.
It’s also a figure that has eluded a member of the Chargers for seven consecutive seasons. J.K. Dobbins led Jim Harbaugh’s club with 905 yards on the ground in 2024. Of course, he also missed four games. The last Chargers player to run for at least four figures in a season was Melvin Gordon (1,105) in 2017. In fact, the Bolts have only had three 1,000-yard rushing performances in 16 years dating back to 2009.
Enter former Steelers’ first-round draft choice Najee Harris. Not running for at least 1,000 yards in a season is something the former University of Alabama standout can’t relate to. That’s because in four campaigns with the Black and Gold, he’s never missed a game, and he’s never not reached that rushing mark. Harris has also totaled at least 250 carries in all four of his pro seasons. While his longest run during his brief career is just 37 yards, he’s certainly one of the most physical running backs in the league.
The Steelers decided a year ago not to pick up the fifth-year option on the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He now figures to be a huge option for offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who figures to make Harris a very busy man in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers urged to add Super Bowl MVP to mentor WR Ladd McConkey
Chargers keeping underrated nose tackle after agreeing to one-year deal
Chargers mentioned as ‘in conversation’ with big-name backup QB
Chargers get active, agree to sign former second-round CB to deal
Former standout Chargers defensive lineman agrees to deal with Rams
Chargers should call Steelers about George Pickens trade after missing Metcalf, Godwin