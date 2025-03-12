Charger Report

Chargers can't afford to take Colston Loveland after slow free agency start

The Chargers have too many holes to go for Colston Loveland.

Randy Gurzi

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers have been linked to Colston Loveland in several mock drafts, and not just because he played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Loveland is considered the top tight end in the class and would give Justin Herbert an excellent safety valve.

After a slow start to free agency, however, selecting a tight end might no longer be the way to go.

RELATED: Najee Harris contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed

Los Angeles has made a couple of moves, including the addition of cornerback Donte Jackson and running back Najee Harris. What they haven't done is fixed their receiving corps.

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer celebrates his touchdown scored against the New York Giants / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Chargers lost Josh Palmer, who signed with the Buffalo Bills. That leaves them thin at the position with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston as their top two options — and very little depth behind them.

Throw in the fact that Harris isn't exactly an upgrade over J.K. Dobbins, and the Chargers have to address larger holes on offense before going after a tight end.

If there's any good news on this front, it would be that they still have options in free agency. One possible addition is Evan Engram, who visited the team on Tuesday. Adding Engram wouldn't prevent them from taking a tight end but it could help them feel confident in passing on Loveland in Round 1.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Najee Harris shouldn't rule out J.K. Dobbins returning to Chargers

Chargers get mid grade for underwhelming running back addition

Chargers urged to make one crucial move after Najee Harris deal

Chargers' Bradley Bozeman contract isn't nearly as bad as it seemed

Chargers getting raked across the coals for early NFL free agency moves

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News