Chargers can't afford to take Colston Loveland after slow free agency start
The Los Angeles Chargers have been linked to Colston Loveland in several mock drafts, and not just because he played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Loveland is considered the top tight end in the class and would give Justin Herbert an excellent safety valve.
After a slow start to free agency, however, selecting a tight end might no longer be the way to go.
RELATED: Najee Harris contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed
Los Angeles has made a couple of moves, including the addition of cornerback Donte Jackson and running back Najee Harris. What they haven't done is fixed their receiving corps.
The Chargers lost Josh Palmer, who signed with the Buffalo Bills. That leaves them thin at the position with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston as their top two options — and very little depth behind them.
Throw in the fact that Harris isn't exactly an upgrade over J.K. Dobbins, and the Chargers have to address larger holes on offense before going after a tight end.
If there's any good news on this front, it would be that they still have options in free agency. One possible addition is Evan Engram, who visited the team on Tuesday. Adding Engram wouldn't prevent them from taking a tight end but it could help them feel confident in passing on Loveland in Round 1.
