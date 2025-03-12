Chargers player urges fans to trust the plan after slow start to free agency
Los Angeles Chargers fans are a little on edge right now.
As of this writing in NFL free agency’s legal tampering window, the biggest addition for the Chargers has been running back Najee Harris. That hardly counteracts losses such as Joey Bosa joining an AFC contender, plus Poona Ford and Kristian Fulton.
Still, it’s early in the process and that’s something defensive back Tony Jefferson wants fans to remember, which he posted on social media: “Trust hortiz … trust me they always got a plan.”
Fans can be forgiven for the anxiety, though. They went into free agency thinking that some of the guys like Ford who excelled on prove-it deals would be rewarded with long-term deals to remain with the team.
Instead, Ford and a few others were apparently not the right fits for Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz going into 2025 – despite the team still sitting on about $84 million in free cap space.
RELATED: Najee Harris contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed
None of this has mentioned the Chargers not getting Justin Herbert upgraded offensive weapons or a better interior offensive line, either.
These things can and will come eventually, but the Chargers’ slow approach has fans tense, even if Hortiz hails from Baltimore, where the Ravens usually move at this pace, too.
While Hortiz has earned plenty of trust after finding Ford, Ladd McConkey and generally putting together a playoff roster last year, fans weren’t wrong to go into this offseason expecting a little more aggressiveness out of the gates.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Najee Harris shouldn't rule out J.K. Dobbins returning to Chargers
Chargers get mid grade for underwhelming running back addition
Chargers urged to make one crucial move after Najee Harris deal
Chargers' Bradley Bozeman contract isn't nearly as bad as it seemed
Chargers getting raked across the coals for early NFL free agency moves