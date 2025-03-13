Chargers losing Evan Engram to Broncos is terrible news for LA based on new details
The Los Angeles Chargers came up short in the free agency bidding war for tight end Evan Engram, who chose to instead sign with the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
On first glance, it’s not all that unusual – the Chargers lost a possible weapon to another contending team with a major need at the position that seemed like a good fit for his talents.
But some new details make it seem much, much worse. According to 9News’ Mike Klis, the contract offers to Engram from the Chargers and Broncos were effectively the same:
“Again, his visit included a physical. He took a Tuesday redeye flight back to his Atlanta home, where Wednesday morning he and his wife Emily talked and prayed over the decision.
As it turned out, the offers from both the Chargers and Broncos were about the same. Engram chose the Broncos.”
RELATED: Chargers still predicted to sign veteran wide receiver
Maybe the Chargers were always just a leverage point by Engram and his reps to get him where he really wanted to be. Who knows?
But the brief, updated summary? The Chargers just lost on a former first-round pick despite needing a No. 1 tight end in a budding offense that features Justin Herbert at quarterback.
Fans will scream about coordinator Greg Roman, which is perhaps part of it. Scheme and historical points around the offenses put out by both teams played a role. Tight ends who want to see heavy usage in passing games won’t want to primarily block in run-first attacks that just added Najee Harris.
That means the Chargers might need to hinge on a first-round, pass-catching tight end in the draft. That makes them predictable and opens them up to getting jumped in the draft for a Colston Loveland or other and limits their options.
Either way, as fans should rightfully argue, a team that entered free agency with $90 million in cap space shouldn’t be losing on any target – but especially not a No. 1 tight end for Herbert to a rival.
