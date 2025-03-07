Chargers blockbuster trade prediction adds disgruntled 2-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
One of the biggest weaknesses the Los Angeles Chargers had to overcome in 2024 was the wide receiver position, which lacked reliable options outside of one player.
That one player was Ladd McConkey, who was a revelation during his rookie season. Unfortunately, he didn't have much help and 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston was shaky, at best.
The Chargers desperately need to add an established X-receiver for quarterback Justin Herbert. Luckily, one just became available via trade after DK Metcalf requested to be moved from the Seattle Seahawks.
In the wake of his trade demand, the Chargers have been talked about as one of the most likely landing spots for Metcalf. Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie agrees with that sentiment, as evidenced by his prediction that Metcalf will land in L.A.
"Bringing in a receiver like Metcalf would allow the Chargers to weaponize Herbert’s arm and open up more of the field," he wrote. "Los Angeles is among the few teams that could accommodate Metcalf’s salary, as they rank sixth with over $66 million in cap room."
A two-time Pro Bowler, Metcalf has proven to be a valuable asset in the passing game with three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. Metcalf is coming off a down year in 2024, but the Seahawks' offense struggled as a whole and he also missed two games.
Moving from Seattle to L.A., Metcalf would see a major upgrade going from Geno Smith to Herbert, which could propel him to career-best production. Metcalf would be just what the doctor ordered for the Chargers' massive need on the outside, and he can be a long-term solution at just 27 years old.
Metcalf reportedly wants to join a contending team that offers warm weather and has a stable situation at quarterback, and he wants around $30 million annually in a new contract. The Chargers check the first three boxes and are in a good financial situation that will allow them to give the star receiver the contract he's looking for.
One last thing that has to be decided is compensation. Seattle is reportedly looking for a first- and third-round pick for Metcalf, a package they are never going to get.
Considering his age and contract situation (he's on the final year of his deal and will need to be extended), we figure Metcalf will ultimately fetch a third-round pick and possibly a player as a throw-in.
Los Angeles has its 2025 third-round pick, and they could offer Johnston to sweeten the deal and get it done. That would be a small price to pay for a massive upgrade at wide receiver that could propel the Chargers' offense to another level.
