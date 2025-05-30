Chargers blockbuster trade proposal adds $90 million running mate for Ladd McConkey
If there's one major gripe we have with the Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 offseason, it was the lack of a significant veteran addition at wide receiver.
Yes, the team signed Mike Williams in free agency, but after seeing him in 2024, it's clear he might be well past his best days.
Ladd McConkey looks like a budding superstar, but guys like 2025 draft pick Tre Harris and Quentin Johnson are anything but proven and can't be relied upon to take on the big role the Chargers must fill.
At this point, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Chargers make a big move at the position. After all, they're in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL and are looking to take that next step after posting an impressive and unexpected 11-6 record in 2024.
With that in mind, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin suggested the Chargers as a possible landing spot for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill if he ends up being traded.
"As of now, the All-Pro speedster appears set to return to the Miami Dolphins, despite his repeated hints of displeasure following the 2024 campaign," he wrote. "And yet, are we sure the Dolphins wouldn't entertain offers if they came in for the 31-year-old deep threat, who's had his fair share of off-field concerns even since exiting the Kansas City Chiefs? Miami would save close to $15 million by trading Hill after June 1versus suffering a net loss of $600,000 by dealing the "Cheetah" prior to June 1.
"Potential landing spots: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders."
While Hill has sent mixed signals about his future in Miami in dating back to the end of last season, there haven't been any reports suggesting the Dolphins are looking to trade him.
When asked about Hill's status, general manager Chris Grier said he would entertain a trade if he received an offer with two first-round picks.
That basically means it'll take something outlandish for the Dolphins to even consider trading Hill.
However, we know how volatile Hill can be, so never rule anything out when it comes to the 31-year-old superstar wideout.
Hill would be just what the doctor ordered in Los Angeles. He'd add a field-stretching option for Justin Herbert, and Hill can be effective from anywhere on the field, really. On top of that, he'd take a ton of pressure off McConkey, which will free him up to assault opposing defenses even more.
There is a concern about Hill, though, and it has to do with him possibly being on a decline after he tallied the lowest yardage total in a full season since his rookie campaign.
But there's two perfectly good explanations for that showing. First, Hill was playing with an injured wrist. Also, Tua Tagovailoa missed a handful of games due to a concussion.
When it comes to compensation, we'd assume a package would start with a Day 2 pick and go from there. The good news is, Hill won't be just a rental, as his $90 million contract runs through 2026.
Perhaps the Chargers could ease the burden on the draft capital they would have to give up by adding Johnston to the mix. It's possible Miami would take that, as they'd have to replace Hill.
Either way, the Chargers should definitely be keeping an eye on the Hill situation moving forward, as he could very well be the missing piece to Los Angeles' offense.
