Chargers' breakout player crowned one of NFL's top 10 names to know
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off an 11-6 campaign and a playoff appearance, but haven’t made two straight postseason appearances since winning the AFC West four consecutive years from 2006-09. That’s quite a disturbing stretch.
Busy NFL writer Ben Solak of ESPN had 100 thoughts, predictions, etc., on the upcoming season. One of the “10 names to know” is a two-year pro on the Bolts’ roster who really came into this own this past season after a somewhat quiet debut year.
“The Chargers had a starting linebacker spot up for grabs in 2024 after Kenneth Murray Jr. signed with the Titans in free agency,” said Solak. “Rookie Junior Colson was expected to fill it. He was the Michigan man, after all, following his coach (Jim Harbaugh) and defensive coordinator (Jesse Minter) to the big leagues. Instead, it was (Daiyan) Henley, the 2023 third-rounder who plays much bigger than his 6’1”, 230-pound frame would suggest.”
Henley went from appearing in 15 contests and not making a start during his rookie campaign, to a 17-game starter in 2024. In his second season, he led Harbaugh’s club with 142 tackles, to go along with one sack, an interception, and eight passes defensed. He also came up with five total tackles on special teams. In the ugly 32-12 playoff loss at Houston, the 25-year-old performer led the Bolts with 10 defensive stops.
“Henley has the instincts, quickness and tackling ability to influence the game sideline to sideline—something many linebackers aspire to do, but few can. He got 18 All-Pro votes in 2024 and deserved more.”
A look at the linebacker rankings from Pro Football Focus has Henley as its No. 26 performer. A closer look shows that the two-year pro is 11th on PFF’s list when it comes to pass coverage. His eight passes defensed ranked third on the team this past season behind 2024 fifth-round cornerback Tarheeb Still (10) and ageless defender Khalil Mack (9). His third year in the league could be charming indeed.
