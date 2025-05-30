Chargers' breakout player slighted by PFF in latest rankings
After being drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, Daiyan Henley didn't see the field much as a rookie despite appearing in 15 games. He was used more as a special teamer, while logging just 53 defensive snaps in 2023.
That all changed in 2024, as Henley skyrocketed to the starting inside linebacker spot, appearing in 91% of defensive snaps and starting every single game. Henley totaled 147 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, one sack and an interception for the Bolts last season. It seems that being in Jesse Minter's defensive system did wonders for Henley.
Heading into year three, they expect him to do the same and command the middle of the defense. Mason Cameron of PFF ranked the top 32 linebackers in the league, putting Henley at No.31.
"At just 25 years old and with one season as a starter under his belt, Henley has the makings of a solid coverage linebacker. His 71.3 PFF coverage grade in 2024 ranked in the top 10 among qualifying linebackers, and he logged an impressive snap volume (611 snaps, sixth most). If he can take another step forward in 2025, he can break into the top 25."
Henley was ranked in the 'Tier 6' category, near the bottom of the list. While he only had one season of production, it seems just a tad low. Hopefully Henley can rise up these rankings with another solid campaign in 2025.
