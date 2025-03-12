Chargers bring back beloved veteran leader in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers got back one of their core leaders as soon as free agency opened on Wednesday.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers agreed to a one-year contract with linebacker Denzel Perryman, a deal that checks in at $3.65 million.
Perryman, 32, returned last year on a short-team deal with the Chargers and appeared in 11 games, tallying 55 tackles. That was a homecoming of sorts for the veteran, who was originally drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2015 draft.
Given how notably the run defense dipped when Perryman wasn’t on the field, a return always made sense. The Chargers need a core leader like that in the heart of the unit while the front office attempts to make up for the loss of guys up front such as Poona Ford.
Now that he’s back in the fold and Joey Bosa is a member of a different AFC contender, Perryman is technically the last San Diego Charger, too.
