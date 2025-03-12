Chargers great Joey Bosa agrees to join AFC contender in free agency
Los Angeles Chargers great Joey Bosa has joined an AFC contender after being cut by the team.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bosa agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, jumping across the AFC and providing pass-rushing help for a team that moved on from Von Miller.
The Chargers cut Bosa and cleared $25 million in cap space before free agency, with teams like the San Francisco 49ers reportedly interested. Instead, Bosa joins an unexpected contender in the AFC and could technically play against the Chargers in 2025 -- in the playoffs.
There was a small, outside chance the Chargers could've looked to bring back Bosa in free agency. But the team understandably prioritized Khalil Mack, getting that Future Hall of Famer under contract before free agency's legal tampering window.
Bosa was the last remaining San Diego Chargers and the third-overall pick by the team in 2016. He appeared in 107 games, racking up 72 sacks but struggled to stay on the field due to injuries. Last year, Bosa made it into 14 games, matching his total from the prior two seasons combined.
With Bosa's one-year deal checking in at $12.6 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chargers weren't likely to be in that price bracket despite entering free agency with more than $90 million in free cap space.
Bosa's departure means the Chargers will continue to seek pass-rushing help for the present and future. For now, Mack and the upstart Tuli Tuipulotu will be the primary tandem rushing passers in 2025.
