Chargers bring back fan favorite to announce picks at 2025 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have a long line of modern fan favorites to choose from when it comes time to figure out which players should announce picks at an NFL draft.
Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, the Chargers have settled on former running back Melvin Gordon.
Gordon, a first-round pick by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015 and former Wisconsin star, played five seasons with the Chargers before moving on to the Denver Broncos and then Baltimore Ravens, winning a Super Bowl along the way.
Not long after leaving, Gordon admitted he wished he had handled his messy split with the Chargers differently, doing much to earn the forgiveness of fans who weren’t too happy to see him join the rival Broncos.
Gordon will announce second and third-round picks for the Chargers, where Jim Harbaugh and Co. could easily draft a running back to pair with Najee Harris. In that way, it would be pretty interesting to see Gordon call the name of the team’s potential next long-term running back.
The full list of guest announcers during the draft:
