Chargers’ dream draft target doubts he’ll be on board for Jim Harbaugh, LA
The Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh would probably love to get a chance to draft Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty, though, doubts it.
Speaking with reporters at the NFL scouting combine this week, Jeanty said that he doesn’t expect to be on the board at all when the 20s roll around in the NFL draft order – the Chargers pick at No. 22
Still, he focused on what he’s going to bring to his next team rather than making predictions.
"Just being a three-down back. Obviously, be able to run the ball, catch it and pass protect and be on the field on those third downs," Jeanty said, according to Chargers.com’s Eric Smith. "My best trait is my big-play ability, to have those 60, 70-yard runs ... yards after contact, just being able to break tackles and make plays down the field."
RELATED: Is Keenan Allen teasing return to Chargers with practice clip flood on Instagram?
He’s certainly on the money there – Jeanty’s Heisman-worthy campaign last year included 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on a 7.0 per-carry average. The showing and projection put him in the top 10 of most big boards on the planet as a result.
Would the Chargers trade up to make sure they get Jeanty if he starts falling out of the top 15? Never say never, especially with J.K. Dobbins a free agent and not guaranteed to be back and Gus Edwards entering the final year of his contract and possibly being a cut candidate.
While unlikely, the Chargers did like what they saw to the point of trading up in the second round last year to get Ladd McConkey. And Jeanty’s fit in a Justin Herbert offense and Harbaugh culture sure seems appealing.
Still, Chargers fans should probably side with Jeanty on this one and doubt it happens.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers receive brutal news on top free agent target
Los Angeles Chargers’ top draft target has met with Jim Harbaugh already
Chargers named among teams that should trade for Jonathan Allen
Chargers starter listed as trade candidate – and it’s not Joey Bosa
Chargers legend predicted to betray them for hated AFC West rival
Chargers projected to land help for Justin Herbert, but not what you think