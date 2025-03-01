Justin Herbert lures Davante Adams to Chargers in new projections
The Los Angeles Chargers have been linked to New York Jets star receiver Davante Adams for a while now.
It’s not just typical projection, either. Yes, the Chargers have a superstar quarterback in Justin Herbert, loads of cap space and an obvious big need for a wideout.
No, Adams himself has reportedly been linked to the Chargers because he wants to return to the West Coast when he’s free of the Jets.
The most likely scenario remains that the Jets end up cutting Adams after finding a muted trade market – everyone knows he’s gone and the wideout market and draft class are stacked.
After that happens, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton projects Adams ultimately chooses the Chargers because of Herbert:
“Among the three clubs, the Chargers have the most cap space ($66.7 million) and an ascending quarterback on a long-term deal in Justin Herbert, who's in his prime.
Adams could finish his career with the Bolts, knowing he has a stable quarterback situation on a rising team.”
Adams might be 32 years old, but he caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight scores last season despite a team change. The Chargers have more than enough cap space to take the high-upside risk.
As mentioned, Adams should be pretty interested in the idea, too. He’d have Herbert throwing him the ball in an offense where much defensive attention will go to breakout rookie wideout Ladd McConkey. Oh, and the Chargers already look like contenders.
If this is the end result of the Chargers’ big hunt for weapons around Herbert, all parties – including fans – would likely be pretty happy.
