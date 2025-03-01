Chargers’ hinted free agency, offseason plan might disappoint fans
The Los Angeles Chargers have the potential to be one of free agency’s biggest spenders given the wealth of free cap space and needs across the roster.
But while fans might hope for the likes of a big splash such as Tee Higgins or Davante Adams, the reality could be much more conservative and humble.
General manager Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh seemed to write the blueprint last offseason in Year 1 of the rebuild by taking smaller, big-upside moves. Think, Poona Ford in the trenches and trading for Elijah Molden.
Reporting on buzz from around the scouting combine, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper warns that the Chargers could take the very same approach this offseason:
“Responsible. Clinical. Prudent. This is how Hortiz and Harbaugh are going to be approaching free agency as they build this organization in their image, even in years when they have room to use. That does not mean the Chargers are going to sit tight. They are going to attack free agency. But the key will be looking for value.”
RELATED: Is Keenan Allen teasing return to Chargers with practice clip flood on Instagram?
Popper goes on to note that names like Higgins were possibly never major targets for the Chargers and that one of the big hiccups is the team’s staggering 26 impending free agents.
This might seem like a major red flag to fans. Spending most of the cap space just to return the same team as last year – but at a higher cost – might seem like a risk.
Luckily for the Chargers, they can free up more than $30 million more atop the roughly $60 million figure with just two roster moves. Extending Rashawn Slater could free up roughly $10 million more.
As hinted last year, though, the Chargers figure to use the big dollars not on just one player but to disperse it across the roster in a balanced manner.
And while fans might want big splash names, when the results are names like Ford and Ladd McConkey (and an earlier-than-expected playoff berth), it’s pretty hard to complain.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers receive brutal news on top free agent target
Los Angeles Chargers’ top draft target has met with Jim Harbaugh already
Chargers named among teams that should trade for Jonathan Allen
Chargers starter listed as trade candidate – and it’s not Joey Bosa
Chargers legend predicted to betray them for hated AFC West rival
Chargers projected to land help for Justin Herbert, but not what you think