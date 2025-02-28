Blockbuster trade rumor is devastating for Chargers' Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers need to find some more weapons for Justin Herbert. We all know this. The question is, where will they find them?
The Chargers are blessed with massive cap room heading into the offseason, but the problem is that the free-agent market is rather bare when it comes to wide receivers. Tee Higgins is probably staying with the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving Chris Godwin and not a whole lot else in terms of starpower.
That means Los Angeles may have to turn to a potential trade, and one wide out that has been linked to the Bolts in trade speculation multiple times this offseason has been Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf.
RELATED: Chargers GM drops major hint on future of key defender
Metcalf is preparing to enter the final year of his deal and appears to be somewhat on the outs in Seattle, as the Seahawks seem to be prioritizing Jaxon Smith-Njigba moving forward.
So, the 27-year-old is a natural candidate, and with the Chargers having plenty of money available, they can swing a deal for him and also extend him in the process.
However, Los Angeles may not get the chance to land Metcalf, as the Green Bay Packers are rumored to be pursuing the Ole Miss product.
Chatter surfaced on Friday that the Packers were actually in discussions with the Seahawks to land Metcalf, and while another report came out and shot it down, no one denied that Green Bay makes perfect sense for the pass-catcher and could ultimately engage Seattle in trade talks this offseason.
The Chargers absolutely need to get ahead of this and place a call to the Seahawks if they haven't already, because Metcalf might ultimately be their best chance of landing a frontline wide receiver in the coming months.
Herbert's only truly dependable weapon in the aerial attack is Ladd McConkey. He desperately needs someone like Metcalf at his disposal. If the Bolts end up missing out on Metcalf, it would be pretty devastating for Herbert and Co.
