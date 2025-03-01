Chargers should give up Day 3 pick for a former first-round cornerback
It is somewhat indicative of today’s free agency era in the NFL. Who would think that a team that allowed the fewest points in the league in 2024 would have to address their defense in multiple ways this offseason? That’s the case for the Los Angeles Chargers, who for the first time since the 1970 merger ranked first in the league in fewest points allowed (yes, the Bolts gave up the fewest points in pro football when the team was in the AFL in 1961).
Veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack can hit the free agency market in the middle of March. Bookend Joey Bosa seems to be part of daily discussions in regards to his status with the organization in 2025. Four-year cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. played in only four games in 2024. He could also become an unrestricted free agent in less than two weeks. It’s a list that also includes defensive linemen Morgan Fox and Poona Ford, as well as cornerback Kristian Fulton, and linebacker Denzel Perryman.
What’s Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz to do? How about swinging a deal for a cornerback that could use a change of scenery? Back in 2021, cornerback Greg Newsome II was the 26th overall selection by the Cleveland Browns. He’s been underwhelming in four seasons with the club in terms of a playmaker. He has a total of three interceptions (1 TD), zero fumble recoveries, and one sack in 54 regular-season outings.
RELATED: Is Keenan Allen teasing return to Chargers with practice clip flood on Instagram?
Less than a year ago, the Browns did pick up the fifth-year option on Newsome, hence he’s in the final year of his rookie deal. Joe Summers of Factory of Sadness suggests that the Los Angeles Rams send a sixth-round pick to Cleveland for the former Northwestern University product.
To use an old expression, right church but wrong pew. Like the Rams, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers also have multiple picks in the sixth round. Newsome would be a nice insurance policy should Samuel and/or Fulton move on.
