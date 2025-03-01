Charger Report

Chargers should give up Day 3 pick for a former first-round cornerback

The Los Angeles Chargers featured a much-improved defense from the team’s 2023 version. However, Jesse Minter’s unit could see numerous changes this offseason.

Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) celebrates during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) celebrates during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
It is somewhat indicative of today’s free agency era in the NFL. Who would think that a team that allowed the fewest points in the league in 2024 would have to address their defense in multiple ways this offseason? That’s the case for the Los Angeles Chargers, who for the first time since the 1970 merger ranked first in the league in fewest points allowed (yes, the Bolts gave up the fewest points in pro football when the team was in the AFL in 1961).

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) walks the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack can hit the free agency market in the middle of March. Bookend Joey Bosa seems to be part of daily discussions in regards to his status with the organization in 2025. Four-year cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. played in only four games in 2024. He could also become an unrestricted free agent in less than two weeks. It’s a list that also includes defensive linemen Morgan Fox and Poona Ford, as well as cornerback Kristian Fulton, and linebacker Denzel Perryman.

What’s Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz to do? How about swinging a deal for a cornerback that could use a change of scenery? Back in 2021, cornerback Greg Newsome II was the 26th overall selection by the Cleveland Browns. He’s been underwhelming in four seasons with the club in terms of a playmaker. He has a total of three interceptions (1 TD), zero fumble recoveries, and one sack in 54 regular-season outings.


Less than a year ago, the Browns did pick up the fifth-year option on Newsome, hence he’s in the final year of his rookie deal. Joe Summers of Factory of Sadness suggests that the Los Angeles Rams send a sixth-round pick to Cleveland for the former Northwestern University product.

To use an old expression, right church but wrong pew. Like the Rams, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers also have multiple picks in the sixth round. Newsome would be a nice insurance policy should Samuel and/or Fulton move on.

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.

