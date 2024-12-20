Here's how Chargers can clinch a playoff spot while resting on Sunday
The Los Angeles Chargers all but guaranteed a playoff spot with Thursday night’s comeback win over the Denver Broncos to complete the season sweep of a bitter rival while moving to 9-6.
That much fans know by now—but what’s interesting is Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers can kick back and relax this Sunday while possibly clinching a spot, too.
With the win Thursday night, the Chargers simply need the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins to both lose on Sunday in order to have their spot cemented.
It’s not all that unlikely, either. The Colts are 6-8 and just lost to the same Broncos team, 31-13. They play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and as all fans understand, things can get weird in divisional games.
As for the Dolphins, they are also 6-8 and have lost two of their last three, the exception an overtime escape of the four-win Jets. They play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, another 6-8 squad.
So, that’s the rooting guide for the Chargers over the weekend at its most basic now that the team has already played this week. Otherwise, they need to take care of business against New England and Las Vegas over the final two weeks of the season.
