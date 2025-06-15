Chargers rookie currently in breakout mode headlines standouts from minicamp
The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up mandatory minicamp before the weekend and head for OTAs next week.
Before those get underway, here’s a look at some of the key names to know who put on strong performances.
Guys like Justin Herbert (who diced up his defense for four touchdowns in a single session) are implied, of course.
Quentin Johnston
It’s that time of year again. The former first-round pick looks great, going up high to make catches between defenders and even hauling in touchdowns. The question remains…is this just typical offseason stuff, or the sign he’s finally turned the proverbial corner?
RJ Mickens
Perhaps it’s time to get familiar with the name. The sixth-round rookie picked off a pass in practice during minicamp while draped all over Jalen Reagor. It’s a good start at a position they need better depth and one might suggest remembering that fifth-round corners Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still broke out and played a big role last year, so perhaps Mickens is the next.
Oronde Gadsden
Most of the talk from minicamp has been about rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden. When the Chargers drafted him, he sort of seemed like a developmental pick who might not be able to get past Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin in the lineup. But if he keeps this pace throughout training camp, let’s just say he might headline the depth chart.
