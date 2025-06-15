Charger Report

2028 Olympic flag football creates rivalry in Chargers locker room

These two players believe they should represent the Bolts in the next Olympics.

Andrew Parsaud

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

In three years, flag football will officially be apart of the Olympics. The 2028 Olympics will also take place in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Chargers will be able to see these events take place in their own backyard, but will any players actually participate?

Who would be the best representative for the Chargers for these flag football games? Justin Herbert? Ladd McConkey? There's a few names that could be thrown around. Daiyan Henley, last year's breakout linebacker, believes he should be the team's representative in the Olympics.

This is obviously a friendly rivalry and not actually bad blood between McConkey and Henley. Of course, many NFL players likely won't even participate in the Olympics due to Henley's reason of missing training camp. However, it's a fun thought to think of which Chargers players would be best to put on the US Olympic flag football squad.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Jim Harbaugh disappointed with brother John after ‘can of corn’ foul ball whiff

Jim Harbaugh reveals 9 'best trained' players on Chargers

Jim Harbaugh reveals timeline for starting OL decision

Chargers veteran reacts to J.K. Dobbins' comments after RB joined rival Broncos

Are the Chiefs genuinely afraid of the Chargers in AFC West bloodbath?

RELATED: Chargers QB Justin Herbert explains new attire at minicamp, waves off injury concerns

RELATED: Chargers' freakish weapon already catching Justin Herbert's attention

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s in Digital Media & Journalism. Passionate New York Giants fan, including creator and owner of of Gmen Galaxy on Instagram with over 75 thousand followers. Creating content for Advance Local and On SI. My focus is on social media, content creation, sports news writing, and updating fans on trending news in the NFL.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News