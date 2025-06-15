2028 Olympic flag football creates rivalry in Chargers locker room
In three years, flag football will officially be apart of the Olympics. The 2028 Olympics will also take place in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Chargers will be able to see these events take place in their own backyard, but will any players actually participate?
Who would be the best representative for the Chargers for these flag football games? Justin Herbert? Ladd McConkey? There's a few names that could be thrown around. Daiyan Henley, last year's breakout linebacker, believes he should be the team's representative in the Olympics.
This is obviously a friendly rivalry and not actually bad blood between McConkey and Henley. Of course, many NFL players likely won't even participate in the Olympics due to Henley's reason of missing training camp. However, it's a fun thought to think of which Chargers players would be best to put on the US Olympic flag football squad.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh disappointed with brother John after ‘can of corn’ foul ball whiff
Jim Harbaugh reveals 9 'best trained' players on Chargers
Jim Harbaugh reveals timeline for starting OL decision
Chargers veteran reacts to J.K. Dobbins' comments after RB joined rival Broncos
Are the Chiefs genuinely afraid of the Chargers in AFC West bloodbath?
RELATED: Chargers QB Justin Herbert explains new attire at minicamp, waves off injury concerns
RELATED: Chargers' freakish weapon already catching Justin Herbert's attention