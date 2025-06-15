Chargers' rookies already impressing QB Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers' new changes had to be made this offseason, and they wasted very little time making those changes.
The Chargers arguably had one of the best offseasons in the league with their additions of offensive lineman Mekhi Becton and running back Najee Harris.
Many around the league also believe the Chargers knocked the 2025 NFL Draft out of the park with the class they brought in this summer.
RELATED: Rashawn Slater throws out blunt take on his upcoming big Chargers contract extension
Quarterback Justin Herbert is one of those who believes in this rookie class.
"Like we talked about earlier, they picked it up really quickly. It's always tough learning a new offense and going through that process, but those guys have picked it up," Herbert explained to the media when discussing rookie talents like Tre Harris, Omarion Hampton, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
Chargers fans should be excited about the potential in this class. Hampton could be a part of the most dangerous one-two punch in any backfield in the league with Harris.
The Chargers needed to make a major upgrade at wide receiver and did just that when they selected Harris out of Ole Miss. The new Chargers receiver could quickly become a dangerous threat to defenses, just like Ladd McConkey did this past season.
There is so much potential in this draft class.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert gives blunt response about playoff losses
Chargers QB Justin Herbert torched his defense with 4 TDs in minicamp finale
Jim Harbaugh throws out some refreshing Chargers injury news after minicamp
Chargers veteran says Jim Harbaugh might just love his players like a parent would
Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden is ascending quicker than expected