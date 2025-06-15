Chargers rookie who just changed jersey number stole show on Day 2 of minicamp
The Los Angeles Chargers have plenty to be excited about when it comes to the 2025 season. Many members of the media believe the Chargers to be a team on the rise.
It should be no surprise that the Chargers are already on the up, second year head coach Jim Harbaugh has proven to be a winner in every stop in his career.
How does a team become great? That's easy: bringing in solid draft classes. The Chargers hope to have that with their 2025 draft class, and one of those selections has already shown out during the team's minicamp.
According to Eric Smith of the official Chargers website, former Clemson safety R.J. Mickens is already standing out this summer.
Smith wrote about Mickens making a big time interception on a deep attempt to wide receiver Jalen Reagor.
Mickens was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 draft by the Chargers and is already proving to be a deep piece in his first minicamp.
The former Tigers star spent five years in Clemson, finishing his college career with seven interceptions. Now, the Chargers will hope that Mickens can become a diamond in the rough by finding a sixth-round talent.
