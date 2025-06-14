Trey Lance tried Derwin James in practice and it went as poorly as you'd expect
Trey Lance signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason to back up star quarterback Justin Herbert.
Lance, who was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, is now on his third team. He was unseated by Brock Purdy while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, and was unable to move up to the QB2 spot during the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
MORE: Chargers' Justin Herbert ranking above Eagles' Jalen Hurts sparks controversy
In Los Angeles, he's firmly in control of the No. 2 spot, which might help him find the confidence to develop. While building that confidence, however, he might not want to test Derwin James anymore.
During one of the team's minicamp practices, Lance thought he could fit the ball past James, but the All-Pro safety was there to come away with the interception.
"Quarterback Trey Lance tried to rip a pass down the seam as James was in coverage against a receiver. But the All-Pro safety shipped his head around at the last second and deflected the ball to himself." — Eric Smith, Chargers.com
To be fair to Lance, James was on fire this week. He's also an All-Pro for a reason. That said, it has to be concerning for the Chargers to see Lance throwing the ball to defenders. They know as well as anyone how quickly he can spiral, especially since they had five picks against him during the 2024 preseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' unique new uniform patches are latest odd Jim Harbaugh invention
Chargers not listed as a Jaire Alexander destination, but should they be?
Jim Harbaugh reveals where he wants Chargers to practice next after San Diego
Derwin James crowns three new leaders in the Chargers locker room
Khalil Mack makes announcement on Chargers’ Super Bowl chances in 2025