Chargers' budding star reveals teammates who stuck around for offseason training
The Los Angeles Chargers are in the midst of building a sustainable winning program. Their 11-6 finish to the 2024 season was great, but they ultimately couldn't get past the Wild Card round. This is a big upcoming season for everyone on board, as the second year of the Joe Hortiz/Jim Harbaugh regime is looking to really take this team to the next level.
Plenty of attention has been placed on the offense and rightfully so, as the only consistent playmaker from 2024 was rookie phenom Ladd McConkey. They've added plenty of pieces on offense, but the defense is almost mainly the same. The one major addition to the Bolts' defense was cornerback Donte Jackson, who will be their CB1.
The Chargers are hoping their younger core of players will step up into leadership roles. That seems to already be happening, as Daiyan Henley was one of many players who remained at the facility all offseason to train for the upcoming year. Henley had a breakout year in 2024 with 147 tackles. He'll look to put together another stellar season in the middle of the defense.
Henley wasn't alone this offseason, however, as he rattled off a few names of teammates who also spent time putting in work at the facility.
Khalil Mack is a given, as the veteran edge rusher's work ethic is unmatched. It's also good to see Denzel Perryman looking to bounce back after an injury-riddled 2024.
Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still stand out amongst the list, as both corners are heading into their second seasons. Still is slated to be the starting nickel corner, while Hart is set to start opposite of Jackson. Still even talked about how working out with Mack during the offseason has impacted his own work ethic.
The Bolts' defense is putting in work and fans should be excited about their potential in 2025.
