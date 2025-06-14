Chargers' Justin Herbert ranking above Eagles' Jalen Hurts sparks controversy
There's no doubt that Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers struck gold when they drafted the former Oregon star in 2020, he's been the face of the franchise since. The main criticism of Herbert thus far has been his playoff career, where the Chargers have been 0-2 since he became their starting quarterback.
The entire team needs to play better on the big stage and everyone knows that. Heading into a critical year two of the Joe Hortiz/Jim Harbaugh regime, they feel good about the current roster they've contructed to make a deep playoff run in 2025.
Chris Simms of CBS Sports ranked his top 10 NFL quarterbacks, with Herbert landing at No.8. Reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts came in at No.10, sparking some controversy with Fox Sports' analyst Nick Wright. Wright pinpointed Herbert being over Hurts as disrespectful.
"When one guy has not only been to two Super Bowls, but played really well in one and played great in the other. And the other guy's playoff resume is two of the most disappointing playoff performances of the last decade," is what Wright had to say regarding Hurts and Herbert's postseason comparisons.
It's clear that Herbert and the Chargers need to win in the playoffs immediately in order to shake this narrative. Both coming in during the 2020 season, Herbert has simply been the better quarterback. While playoff performances are important, from a strictly talent standpoint, the Chargers have the better of the two.
Herbert has thrown for 21,093 yards, 137 touchdowns and 45 interceptions since entering the league. Hurts has played in just two less games, throwing for 14,667 yards, 85 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Herbert also hasn't had nearly the same amount of talent around him that Hurts does. Philadelphia constructed an insane offense that consists of A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert amongst others.
Hurts deserves his respect, there's no doubt about that. They don't need to tear down Herbert to do it, however.
