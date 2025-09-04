5 things you need to know about Chargers vs. Chiefs in Week 1
For the third time in four years, the Los Angeles Chargers kick off a season against an AFC West rival. Jim Harbaugh’s club and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the second game of the 2025 NFL season. The clubs will clash at São Paulo, Brazil, and the Bolts have a major score to settle with this longtime adversary.
History
The rivalry dates back to the debut season of the American Football League in 1960. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Dallas Texans, 21-20, in 1960. The franchises have been at it ever since. The Bolts moved to San Diego in 1961, and then back to Los Angeles in 2017. The Texans would become the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963.
As for more modern times, the Bolts have been paying ever since for sweeping this AFC West during Andy Reid’s debut season in Kansas City in 2013. The Chiefs have won seven straight and 19 of the last 22 meetings between the clubs since 2014.
What’s in a Number(s)?
Chiefs: Reid’s team was the king of the nailbiters in 2024. The club won a total of 17 games, including postseason wins over the Texans and Bills, and 11 of those contests were decided by seven points or less. That included 17-10 and 19-17 victories over the Chargers in Weeks 4 and 14, respectively. In fact, Kansas City’s current seven-game winning streak over the Bolts includes six victories by seven points or less.
Chargers: In 2024, Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 3,870 yards and 23 scores and was only intercepted three times. Yes, the passing game took a back seat as Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman stressed the run. What was inexplicable was Herbert being picked off four times (1 returned for a TD) in the ugly playoff loss at Houston. Which quarterback shows up on Friday night vs. the Chiefs?
Keep an Eye On…
Chiefs: Simply put, veteran tight end Travis Kelce wasn’t truly his 10-time Pro Bowl self this past season. He played and started 16 games in 2024, and his 823 receiving yards and three touchdown grabs were the lowest totals since becoming a starter in ’14 (he played in only 1 game in 2013). It is worth noting that Kelce has totaled 112 receptions for 1,357 yards and eight touchdowns in 20 games vs. the Chargers.
Chargers: The Bolts lost standout left tackle for Rashawn Slater for the season a few weeks ago. That means 2024 first-round pick Joe Alt flips from right tackle to the other side. Six-year pro Trey Pipkins III takes over at right tackle on an offensive front that did some experimenting during the summer at center. He will line up against Chiefs’ defensive end George Karlaftis, who led Kansas City with eight sacks in 2024.
