The Zion Johnson center experiment is over with the Chargers

Johnson will move back to guard.

Andrew Parsaud

The Los Angeles Chargers starting offensive line is officially set. Zion Johnson is a part of it, but he won't be at center. The starting five will be Rashawn Slater at left tackle, Johnson at left guard, Bradley Bozeman at center, Mekhi Becton at right guard and Joe Alt at right tackle, according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic.

Despite never playing center before, the Chargers cross-trained Johnson at the position in hopes that he could win the starting job heading into the regular season. Johnson appeared in three padded practices at center, along with 12 snaps during last week's Hall of Fame game.


“The versatility that’s been created has been really good. I think that definitely, at every step of this process, Zion has shown real upside, a high ceiling, to have the ability to play center as well as be a starting guard," said Jim Harbaugh regarding Johnson's summer at center.

While it is a disappointing outcome, the Chargers going back to Bozeman at center for now is the best move, considering he already has one season under his belt snapping the ball to Justin Herbert. Could the Chargers still upgrade before Week 1? Absolutely, as there's still a pool of offensive linemen out there to be seen.


Still, Harbaugh seemed content on the current starting five. "Harbaugh said that grouping is 'the best five right now as we see it.'"

It'll be interesting to see how the Chargers' offensive line performs with mainly the same cast returning, as Becton is the only newcomer.

