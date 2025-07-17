Is Los Angeles Chargers’ two-time Pro Bowl left tackle next in line to get paid?
We have seen some big money given out by NFL teams in recent days. The New York Jets signed wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback “Sauce” Gardner to lucrative contract extensions. The Kansas City Chiefs have now given guard Trey Smith big money.
Smith was one of eight prominent names that Gary Davenoprt of Bleacher Report recently mentioned regarding players that could become free agents in 2026. Davenport predicted that Smith would get a four-year deal worth $88 million, with $54.5 million guaranteed. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Smith’s deal will come in at four years and $94 million, with a whopping $70 million guaranteed.
Speaking of great offensive linemen from the AFC West, Los Angeles Chargers’ left tackle Rashawn Slater is in the final year of his rookie contract. He could also be on the verge of a big payday. Devenport’s projection has the four-year pro inking a deal for four years and $120.5 million, with $84 million guaranteed.
““Over four professional seasons,” explained Davenport, “Rashawn Slater of the Los Angeles Chargers has developed a reputation as one of the NFL’s better young offensive tackles. Per Pro Football Focus, the 26-year-old allowed three sacks in just over 900 snaps a year ago. He graded out at that site as a top-five player at his position across the board…”
“Slater’s injury history,” continued Davenport, “may well be why the Chargers are uneasy about backing up the Brink’s truck—he has missed time in three of four pro seasons, including a ruptured biceps tendon that wiped out most of his 2022 campaign. But elite offensive tackles are worth their weight in gold. And Slater weighs about 315 pounds.”
The two-time Pro Bowler finished as Pro Football Focus’ second-ranked tackle in 2024. Entering this upcoming season, he’s PFF’s No. 3 player at the position behind Philadelphia’s Jordan Mailata and Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs. Are Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz and the franchise getting ready to get something done in the not-too-distant future?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Rashawn Slater predicted to get $120.5M contract extension
Chargers' Ladd McConkey didn't crack ESPN's top 10 but still got plenty of respect
Chargers WR lands brutal outlook that further exposes awful offseason
NFL analyst says emerging pass-rusher will be Chargers’ breakout player in 2025
NFL exec throws blasphemous shade at Los Angeles Chargers star