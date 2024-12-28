Charger Report

Chargers clinch playoff spot: Social media reactions following win

The Chargers' rout of the Pats earned them a spot in the postseason.

Andrew Parsaud

David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers have answered the call: winning two straight games and punching their ticket to the postseason. Saturday's dominating 40-7 win over the New England Patriots gave fans tons to cheer for, as the masterclass displayed by the Chargers was a fitting way to reach the postseason.

Justin Herbert had a monster day, throwing for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those went to star rookie Ladd McConkey, who officially crossed the 1,000 receiving-yard mark with his 94-yard performance. The other touchdown recipient was Derius Davis, who had two catches for 29 yards in addition to his trip to the endzone. J.K. Dobbins also reminded Chargers fans of what they missed over the last few weeks, returning to the lineup and rushing for 76 yards with one touchdown.

The defense also didn't disappoint, especially Derwin James. James had two sacks, two tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble in the Chargers' defensive masterclass. Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu also got on the board with one sack each, while Kristian Fulton led the team in tackles with five.

The Chargers are now heading to the playoffs in their first year under Jim Harbaugh, as a bright future is ahead of them.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers have some interesting odds to trade for breakout star

If Chargers want to get risky at WR...Odell Beckham Jr. is right there

Bears’ latest stinker has Chargers fans talking Keenan Allen again

Chargers make late roster moves before Week 17 vs. Patriots

Travis Kelce’s record sparks an Antonio Gates debate

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Andrew Parsaud is currently attending Penn State, where he is studying digital journalism and media. He is an avid follower of the major New York sports teams.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News