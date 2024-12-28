Chargers clinch playoff spot: Social media reactions following win
The Los Angeles Chargers have answered the call: winning two straight games and punching their ticket to the postseason. Saturday's dominating 40-7 win over the New England Patriots gave fans tons to cheer for, as the masterclass displayed by the Chargers was a fitting way to reach the postseason.
Justin Herbert had a monster day, throwing for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those went to star rookie Ladd McConkey, who officially crossed the 1,000 receiving-yard mark with his 94-yard performance. The other touchdown recipient was Derius Davis, who had two catches for 29 yards in addition to his trip to the endzone. J.K. Dobbins also reminded Chargers fans of what they missed over the last few weeks, returning to the lineup and rushing for 76 yards with one touchdown.
The defense also didn't disappoint, especially Derwin James. James had two sacks, two tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble in the Chargers' defensive masterclass. Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu also got on the board with one sack each, while Kristian Fulton led the team in tackles with five.
The Chargers are now heading to the playoffs in their first year under Jim Harbaugh, as a bright future is ahead of them.
