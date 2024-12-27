Bears’ latest stinker has Chargers fans talking Keenan Allen again
The Los Angeles Chargers and star wide receiver Keenan Allen parted ways this past offseason, with the franchise legend going to the Chicago Bears and No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. A budding Jim Harbaugh era prioritized the pass-rush over offensive weapons when balancing the cap space sheets (surprise!).
While Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey has made Keenan Allen-like history, fans have understandably kept a close eye on Allen with the Bears. At one point, it even seemed like Allen was plotting a return to the Chargers.
Allen’s latest outing certainly had Chargers fans talking. Thursday night in Week 17, his Bears went down 6-3 to Seattle. He caught five passes…for 25 yards. He’s now up to just 719 yards and seven scores on the season.
Maybe the Chargers and Allen never link back up. But the latest hiccup by the Bears certainly has fans interested. Some reactions:
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' playoff outlook got a big boost on Christmas Day
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh shares brutal Gus Edwards injury update
2 Chargers rank in the top 50 free agents heading into 2025
Drake Maye reveals what he has in common with Chargers QB Justin Herbert
Patriots coach has huge praise for Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey