Chargers have some interesting odds to trade for breakout star
Not too long ago, we explored the idea of the Los Angeles Chargers possibly trading for New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
The argument is simple: The Chargers desperately need another weapon to pair with breakout rookie Ladd McConkey. Those at the controls know there is a serious problem on the depth chart hence the risky waiver wire claim attempt of Diontae Johnson.
The oddsmakers in control of futures agree, too. Over at Bovada, the Chargers sit tied with the fourth-best odds to trade for Wilson this offseason (+600). The Kansas City Chiefs (+300) top that list.
Wilson is an interesting topic for teams like the Chargers. He was the 10th pick in 2022 and might normally command a huge asking price on the trade market. But if the Jets are blowing things up, combined with his negative comments about the situation often, perhaps that price comes down a bit.
It would be safe to suggest Wilson’s numbers would take a dramatic leap if playing with Justin Herbert in the same offense as McConkey. He’s approaching three straight seasons of 1,000-plus yards, has scored 13 times and has 150-plus first-down catches despite the middling surroundings in New York.
While a steep price, the Chargers could indeed knock out the offseason’s top need with a Wilson trade, freeing them up to spend the remaining resources on the interior offensive line and tight end.
