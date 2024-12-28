Travis Kelce’s record sparks an Antonio Gates debate
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates is one of the greatest to ever play the position, not that it stopped the Hall of Fame from inexplicably denying him first-ballot status.
Gates, beyond commenting on that, doesn’t come up often in headlines these days. But Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently surpassed Tony Gonzalez in Chiefs franchise history by scoring his 77th touchdown.
Naturally, the rival Chargers fanbase had some thoughts on the matter. Many fans were quick to point out that Gates impressively scored 116 over the course of his legendary career.
If nothing else, the debate is an interesting one and pretty fun to read about from all angles as fans dug deep:
