Chargers were basically just called out for being a boring team
The Los Angeles Chargers were able to win 11 games in Jim Harbaugh's debut campaign as head coach in 2024, and there is a lot of optimism that the Chargers can replicate their success in 2025.
Los Angeles has one of the best pure passers in the game in Justin Herbert and a very stingy defense that should at least result in Harbaugh's squad remaining in playoff contention, if not securing a second straight postseason berth.
But that does not necessarily mean the Chargers will be a joy to watch.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today recently ranked all 32 NFL teams based on how exciting they will be this coming season, and he placed Los Angeles 15th.
"Jim Harbaugh's teams tend to be as subtle and surprising as a battering ram, which also seems to be Greg Roman's vision for the offense," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "But there's room for this group to grow beyond its punishing identity if rookies Tre Harris and Oronde Gadsden II – as well as a familiar figure in Mike Williams – can open up a passing attack that has to ease its reliance on Ladd McConkey."
It's truly hard to disagree with Middlehurst-Schwartz's overall point. The Chargers didn't really have an explosive offense last year, and they will be relying on rookies to make it a bit more game-breaking in 2025. Plus, Harbaugh's style itself is not exactly thrilling.
Perhaps one of Harris or Gadsden can make things a bit more exhilarating. Maybe first-round pick Omarion Hampton can help forge an elite rushing attack, too.
But until then, you can't really argue that the Bolts are not the most enthralling club to watch.
