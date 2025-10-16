Realistic Chargers trade proposal adds former 800-yard RB for draft pick swap
The Los Angeles Chargers have to weather the storm at running back amid two significant injuries at the position.
After losing Najee Harris for the rest of the 2025 campaign, and with Omarion Hampton on injured reserve for three more games, Los Angeles is very thin at running back with Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins.
Reports suggest the Chargers are indeed shopping around for a running back, but how big of a move the team makes remains to be seen.
Chances are, it'll be a smaller move, and that's exactly the kind of deal ESPN's Bill Barnwell is proposing for Los Angeles.
He suggests a trade with the Cleveland Browns that would send Jerome Ford to the Chargers for a late-round pick swap.
- Chargers get: RB Jerome Ford, 2027 7th-round pick
- Browns get: 2027 6th-round pick
"Ford's due only $1.2 million over the rest of 2025, and he has averaged a respectable 4.4 yards per carry as a pro, often with dismal passing attacks," Barnwell wrote. "As a veteran back who can soak up meaningful touches now and complement Hampton after the rookie returns, Ford fits the sort of profile the Chargers would be looking to add via trade."
Ford isn't the splashy addition some might be hoping for, but he would be a strong one nonetheless.
The veteran back has proven he can contribute as a runner and pass-catcher and he would provide an upgrade over Haskins in both areas.
Ford hasn't done much this season, but that's because the Browns are undergoing a youth movement at the position with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, which makes Ford expendable, as does his expiring contract.
Ford's best season came in 2023, when he tallied over 800 yards rushing, 319 yards receiving and nine total touchdowns, which shows he can produce when given opportunities.
Adding Ford would give the Chargers a respectable one-two punch at running back for now, and an insurance policy for Hampton upon his return from injury.
