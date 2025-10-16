Bolts-Colts marquee matchup draws TV announcer who issued iconic line in playoff loss
One of the most fascinating Week 7 NFL matchups is drawing one of TV's most intriguing announcing teams.
When the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers host the 5-1 Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium it will be one of the weekend's two marquee games. The only other game to feature teams with a combined nine victories will come Monday night when the 4-2 Detroit Lions host the 5-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Bolts vs. Colts" will be televised on CBS and called by the crew of Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt.
The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and future Hall-of-Famer Watt was still playing in the NFL (for the Arizona Cardinals) when the Chargers and Colts last played in December 2022. After a couple of years on CBS' studio show, this is his first season in the booth.
The Wisconsin alum made news this week when he flatly shut down rumors that he might be interested in returning to coach his alma mater.
Said Watt, "I don’t want to deal with any of that (bleep). You could pay me $50 million, and I don’t want to go and do that. I have no interest in it.”
Eagle, meanwhile, had a call that is probably still ringing in the ears of Chargers fans.
He did play-by-play of last January's blowout loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Game. The ugly 33-12 loss was punctuated by kicker Cameron Dicker having a PAT blocked, then slapping the football to the turf in disgust, only to have the Texans return the live ball for two points.
"Even when the Chargers do something right," Eagle mused, "they do something wrong."
