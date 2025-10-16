Chargers urged to make big trade to bolster injury-depleted running game
With offensive tackle Joe Alt not practicing Wednesday and star rookie Omarion Hampton still on Injured Reserve, it certainly feels like the Los Angeles Chargers need to make a trade for a running back. But will they?
As of now, it feels like Kimani Vidal enacted a stay of execution on a deal.
MORE: Chargers could target these RBs making big NFL trade buzz before deadline
Vidal produced 138 total yards and a touchdown in last week's pulsating win over the Dolphins in Miami, temporarily cooling the hot rumors about the Chargers trading for a running back. Nonetheless, NFL.com still believes head coach Jim Harbaugh's team will pull the trigger on a deal to upgrade the position until Hampton's ankle heals.
In a story projecting every team's priority before the Nov. 4 trade deadline, the website still points to running back.
MORE: Chargers favored over NFL-best Colts thanks to optimism about Mack, Alt injury update
"L.A. is in the market for an RB, but Vidal showed enough against the Dolphins that I think he should get another week as the lead back before the Chargers need to make a move in the backfield," NFL.com writes. "The more pressing issue is the battered offensive line, which was forced to start 31-year-old journeyman, who hadn't played in a regular season game since the 2022 campaign or started one since 2021. So I'm going to continue pointing to that unit as the biggest need -- even if no one appears to be selling any obvious replacements.made it work well enough against a limp Miami defense. Pray for him if the Chargers can't get healthier down the stretch."
The woeful Jets are expected to be sellers at the deadline, pulling the plug on a woeful season. If that's the case, most experts believe running back Breece Hall will be an attractive commodity.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers favored over NFL-best Colts thanks to optimism about Mack, Alt injury update
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals Derwin James injury, medical scans results
Chargers injury updates on Khalil Mack, Joe Alt, Quentin Johnston and more
Kimani Vidal becomes fantasy football waiver wire Week 7 darling after outburst