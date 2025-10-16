Chargers urged to steal former top-10 pick from Giants at NFL trade deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers seem like one of the most obvious buyers at the NFL trade deadline this season.
It’s not hard to see why, either. Those Chargers already went out and bought up a former first-round pick when trading for edge rusher Odafe Oweh from the Baltimore Ravens.
Now, a new trade proposal wants to see Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. do something similar on the other side of the football.
Bill Barnwell of ESPN just proposed NFL trade deadline deals and urged the Chargers to go get Evan Neal from the New York Giants while surrendering a 2028 sixth-round pick:
“Neal's owed only $666,667 over the remainder of the season, so he wouldn't be an expensive option for a team that needs a backup offensive lineman, most likely at tackle. We're not that far removed from Neal looking like a potential franchise tackle at Alabama, and there should be teams with optimistic scouting reports on him from his college days willing to take something close to a free look at the 25-year-old.”
Neal would be cheap to acquire and solid depth worth developing, if nothing else, for a Chargers team that needs serious help.
The Chargers lost star tackle Rashawn Slater for the season, which forced them to kick Joe Alt to left tackle and start swing backup Trey Pipkins at right tackle. Just last week, both Alt and Pipkins missed the win over Miami due to injuries.
Austin Deculus, who came over via trade at the start of the season, has been starting and struggling at left tackle. Bobby Hart, signed off the street before last week’s game, just started at right tackle.
Maybe the Chargers can develop Neal into a quality backup or more. Maybe not. But getting somebody in the door is ideal, given how paper-thin the depth is.
