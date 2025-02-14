Chargers' Joey Bosa teams up with brother in jaw-dropping 49ers trade idea
The Los Angeles Chargers have a major decision to make with Joey Bosa this offseason. Do they keep him around for another year? Or do they part ways with him to save some money?
The Chargers stand to pocket $25 million in cap room if they trade or release Bosa, and given his lack of production due to injuries in recent years, it stands to reason that they will cut ties with him.
But would Bosa generate any legitimate interest on the trade market?
Cory Woodroof of USA Today thinks he will and is predicting Los Angeles to trade Bosa to the San Francisco 49ers, where he would join his younger brother, Nick Bosa.
"Two Bosas on the same field? The 49ers need more juice off the edge, and they could look to Nick Bosa’s elder brother as the solution," Woodroof wrote. "At this point in his career, Joey Bosa would be a much better complementary rusher opposite a superstar. Putting the Bosa brothers together in Santa Clara could spell problems for the rest of the NFL. This feels like a no-brainer for San Francisco, and Los Angeles could add draft capital and free up some additional cap space."
Is it really a no-brainer, though? The 49ers would be on the hook for Bosa's $36.5 million cap hit if they complete this trade, and given that San Francisco is already in a pretty rough financial situation to begin with, we can't be too sure the Niners would be so eager to make this deal.
The 49ers aren't going to be swayed by the mere novelty of having two brothers on the same time. This is a business, and production and money matters.
San Francisco would definitely make sense for Bosa if the Chargers release him, but it just seems hard to imagine the Niners wanting to take on that extra salary.
It's a cool idea in theory, but a trade probably won't happen.
