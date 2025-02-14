Star free agent following Chargers players has fans in an uproar
The Los Angeles Chargers could be in the running for free agency’s top names this year, topped by Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins.
The other side of that coin? Plenty of top names should be interested in the Chargers, too, and have either been reported as such or at least linked to the team. Think, Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, to name a very few.
Sometimes, the proof is a little more obvious, too. Late this week, Chargers fans did some investigating on social media and noticed that Higgins now just so happens to follow names like Derwin James, J.K. Dobbins and Daiyan Henley on Instagram.
Of course, this could mean nothing. Higgins recently changed agencies, so maybe it’s related to that or something like endorsements. Perhaps he’s simply got upcoming offseason workouts with them. Maybe they’ll game together on Higgins’ live stream...who knows?
But it’s pretty hard to ignore and handwave as nothing right now, too, even if it’s just Higgins attempting to put a little extra public pressure on the Bengals before re-upping there.
A recent Higgins post alongside the apparent new follows sure added fuel to the proverbial fire, too.
As we always stress, it’s hard to imagine the Chargers want to dole out $30 million per year or more on Higgins, who has had consistent injury woes and hasn’t been a No. 1 in the pros yet.
But fans? They love the idea and the latest wave of reactions are proof:
