Buffalo Bills listed as threat to swipe Khalil Mack from Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers likely have star pass-rusher Khalil Mack as priority No. 1 this offseason after reports suggested he won’t be retiring.
Now, the conversation shifts to whether the Chargers can and will pay up big to keep Mack from leaving via free agency. One recent projection, for example, has Mack leaving for a possible NFC contender.
Elsewhere, a set of free-agent rankings from CBS Sports Pete Prisco slots Mack 21st overall ahead of the market opening and pinpoints a team like the Buffalo Bills as a possible landing spot:
“He turns 33 in late February, which is why Khalil Mack might not be what he was as a star edge player, but he still had a productive 2024 season. He had six sacks, but he pressured more than that number would indicate. He can be a nice, veteran addition for a team in need of edge help, like say maybe Buffalo.”
And there’s the big problem for the Chargers. Mack represents something of a risk because of his age and a possible $24 million-per-year average on the open market, if not more. He battled injury this past year, yet will still great enough to land just outside the top 20 despite his age.
The Chargers aren’t hurting for cash, of course. They have roughly $65.6 million in free cap space right now before freeing up more via other roster moves such as releases and contract restructures.
But beyond the risk, there’s also the matter of whether Mack wants to return or finds a better ring-chasing opportunity elsewhere on the open market. Those Bills are a good example (and a good precautionary story on topics like this after the Von Miller contract).
If the Chargers want to go all-in while working to retain Mack, they have the assets to do so and it would likely mean moving on from Joey Bosa. But heavyweights like the Bills will be appealing to a veteran like Mack who has made it clear that winning is the No. 1 priority.
