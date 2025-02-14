Los Angeles Chargers' shocking, must-make trade according to former NFL GM
The Los Angeles Chargers need help in the wide receiver room. While Ladd McConkey had an excellent rookie campaign, it became clear down the stretch and into the playoffs that they were lacking another weapon that could balance the field if not stretch it.
There are several interesting possibilites. The Rams are looking to deal Cooper Kupp, the Jets may do the same with Davante Adams, and the free-agent market has the likes of Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin.
However, as told to ESPN's Get Up on Thursday morning, Mike Tannenbaum, former GM of the Jets, believes the answers for the Chargers is just six hours north in the form of 49er wide receiver, Deebo Samuel,
“Chargers trade for Deebo Samuel right down the California highway,” Mike Tannenbaum said. “When you look at where the Chargers are, they hit on Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston really hasn’t worked out. You go back a year ago, they moved on from Keenan Allen, Mike Williams. If Justin Herbert‘s going to get to where he can go, which I think is a superstar, they need someone like Deebo Samuel who can run after catch and be more productive in this passing game.”
Samuel is a hard-nosed player who could make a difference for Jim Harbaugh's squad but, having recently requested a trade from the 49ers, there will certainly be some other suitors. According to Tannenbaum, the Chargers need to be at the top of that list.
