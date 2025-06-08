Chargers disqualified from Terry McLaurin trade buzz for two major reasons
Los Angeles Chargers fans might be feeling a little deja vu right now. There is a superstar wide receiver possibly available for trade, yet the chances Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz are figuring out ways to make it happen for Justin Herbert are near-zero.
That doesn’t have to be a bad thing, either.
This time, the star wideout is Washington Commanders No. 1 Terry McLaurin, who, according to Fiox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, “unexpectedly left voluntary workouts” due to a contract dispute as he heads into the final year of his contract.
That departure from training camp might disqualify McLaurin for Harbaugh as it is. But there are two other big things that might have the Chargers staying far away: Age and money.
McLaurin will turn 30 years old in December. He’s going to want to be in the top 10 as far as wideout money goes, too, after signing a three-year extension worth $68 million in 2022. Not that the Chargers don’t have the free cap space, but they just haven’t spent that type of money this offseason and don’t figure to now.
That’s before tacking on whatever trade price the Commanders might want. These are the same Chargers who had a shot at DK Metcalf but never made it happen. The big cost for Pittsburgh there was giving up a second-round pick and a big contract.
None of this is to say McLaurin isn’t worth it. He’d obviously fit well in Herbert’s offense running with Ladd McConkey. But the asset sacrifice and hoping he gets up to speed by Week 1, among other factors, makes it highly unlikely.
For better or worse, the Chargers will keep looking to former first-round pick Quentin Johnston, who is still just 23 years old. And they’ll hope to be proven correct that second-rounder Tre Harris is someone capable of blossoming into a near-No. 1 target, too.
