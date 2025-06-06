Chargers' vastly underrated name dubbed one of NFL's 'low-key MVPs'
The Los Angeles Chargers found a minor breakthrough in free agency last offseason when general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. took a gamble on defensive lineman Teair Tart.
Fast forward to this offseason, it’s Tart who got an extension from the Chargers while fellow free-agent signee Poona Ford played well and signed a contract with another team.
As if that wasn’t unexpected and impressive enough, Tart is now one of the few guys getting mentioned alongside big names like Frank Ragnow.
The context? After Ragnow’s sudden retirement, Tart is just one of four guys listed by Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice as “low-key MVPs” who play in the middle of the field across the NFL:
“The Chargers gave up 5.2 yards per rush with Tart off the field, which would rank 31st leaguewide, and 3.9 yards per rush with him on the field, which would be tied for second. Their rushing success rate also dropped from first with him on the field to 19th with him off it. The Chargers allowed a paltry 32.1% success rate against early-down runs last season with Tart on the field. (Think about that: two out of three first- and second-down runs with Tart on the field would put the offense behind the chains.)”
That number is downright staggering, which goes quite far in explaining why the Chargers made Tart a priority in free agency.
The Chargers, under the direction of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, managed to unlock some of that potential three other teams saw after Tart went undrafted in 2020.
Now 28 years old, Tart is back on a one-year deal, so he’ll be once again playing for a contract, if not a massive payday, in 2026. If the latter happens, the cap-happy Chargers wouldn’t complain.
