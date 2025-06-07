Chargers' Jim Harbaugh making the most of little-known NFL rule right now
The NFL season starts a little earlier than usual for the Los Angeles Chargers this year. Their Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs takes place on Friday, September 5 in Brazil. Despite that, the Chargers' first game will actually be in July this year.
The Bolts will take part in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio against the Lions on July 31. The Chargers will begin their training camp on July 17, two weeks before they're set to hit the field for an actual game. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is taking full advantage of the two weeks.
Another classic case of Harbaugh knowing the rule book better than the rest of the league. An extra few days of practice will certainly go a long way in helping the Chargers in the long run. The official countdown is on, as the Chargers' first preseason game against the Lions is just 55 days away. Their season opener against the Chiefs is only 91 days away.
Summer's finally here and Chargers football will be in full swing very soon.
